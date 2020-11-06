RDIF Boss Praises Progress in Russian-Argentine Talks on Coronavirus Vaccine Sale

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that helped create the world's first coronavirus vaccine praised the deal with Argentina on Friday that will open the Argentine market to the Sputnik V drug.

"We welcome the agreement of our two countries about supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine as well as calls by Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez to not politicize the topic of coronavirus infection as well as purchases of related medicines," Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

Alberto Fernandez called Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day to discuss cooperation between their countries in the battle against the virus, including outlooks for selling the Russian coronavirus vaccine to the South American nation.

"The success in the fight against the pandemic depends on coordinated efforts by all the countries. Such cooperation should be outside politics and should be built exclusively on principles of humanism with equal access for all countries to the vaccine," the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund added.

Dmitriev said a recent poll in Argentina showed that Argentinians who wanted to be vaccinated against COVID-19 preferred the Russian-made medicine. Fernandez said earlier in November that Russia could supply his country with 25 million doses over two months starting this December.