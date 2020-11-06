UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Boss Praises Progress In Russian-Argentine Talks On Coronavirus Vaccine Sale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

RDIF Boss Praises Progress in Russian-Argentine Talks on Coronavirus Vaccine Sale

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that helped create the world's first coronavirus vaccine praised the deal with Argentina on Friday that will open the Argentine market to the Sputnik V drug.

"We welcome the agreement of our two countries about supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine as well as calls by Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez to not politicize the topic of coronavirus infection as well as purchases of related medicines," Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

Alberto Fernandez called Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day to discuss cooperation between their countries in the battle against the virus, including outlooks for selling the Russian coronavirus vaccine to the South American nation.

"The success in the fight against the pandemic depends on coordinated efforts by all the countries. Such cooperation should be outside politics and should be built exclusively on principles of humanism with equal access for all countries to the vaccine," the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund added.

Dmitriev said a recent poll in Argentina showed that Argentinians who wanted to be vaccinated against COVID-19 preferred the Russian-made medicine. Fernandez said earlier in November that Russia could supply his country with 25 million doses over two months starting this December.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Argentina November December Market All Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden on brink of victory in tense White House rac ..

16 minutes ago

Outgoing DIGP transfers 48 ASIs from Hyderabad, Da ..

16 minutes ago

SBCA inculpates Palm Builders for launching a hous ..

16 minutes ago

Without Stricter Immigration Laws, France Likely t ..

16 minutes ago

Transportation of imported sugar underway in provi ..

16 minutes ago

Kosovo ex-president to make first war crimes court ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.