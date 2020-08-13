RDIF, Brazilian State of Parana Strike Deal to Produce Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Brazilian state of Parana have agreed to cooperate in the production and marketing of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the RDIF said in a statement.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev and Parana Governor Carlos Massa Ratino Junior took part in the online ceremony of signing the corresponding agreement.

"As part of the signed strategic cooperation agreement, RDIF, together with pharmaceutical companies in the state of Parana, is organizing the production of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

In the near future, RDIF and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute are ready to provide the Parana Technology Institute (Tecpar) results of clinical trials of the vaccine and technological protocols for its production," the fund said.

On August 11, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first Sputnik V vaccine for the prevention of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), developed by Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. RDIF and partners have invested 4 billion rubles ($54.3 million) in the production of a vaccine against coronavirus in Russia.