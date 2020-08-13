UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Brazilian State Of Parana Strike Deal To Produce Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

RDIF, Brazilian State of Parana Strike Deal to Produce Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Brazilian state of Parana have agreed to cooperate in the production and marketing of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the RDIF said in a statement.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev and Parana Governor Carlos Massa Ratino Junior took part in the online ceremony of signing the corresponding agreement.

"As part of the signed strategic cooperation agreement, RDIF, together with pharmaceutical companies in the state of Parana, is organizing the production of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

In the near future, RDIF and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute are ready to provide the Parana Technology Institute (Tecpar) results of clinical trials of the vaccine and technological protocols for its production," the fund said.

On August 11, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first Sputnik V vaccine for the prevention of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), developed by Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. RDIF and partners have invested 4 billion rubles ($54.3 million) in the production of a vaccine against coronavirus in Russia.

Related Topics

World Technology Governor Russia Parana Brazil August Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

5 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

20 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

50 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.