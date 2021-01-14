UrduPoint.com
RDIF, Brazil's Uniao Quimica To Invite BRICS To Create Task Force To Combat COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:24 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica will invite all BRICS countries to create a task force to combat COVID-19 and collaborate on vaccines, according to the Sputnik V vaccine's Twitter account.

"Russia's RDIF and Brazil's União Quimica will propose to all BRICS nations to create a task force to fight COVID-19 and to cooperate on vaccines," the statement says.

Uniao Quimica began production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Brazil in January, with an emergencyuse application due this week.

