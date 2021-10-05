UrduPoint.com

RDIF Calls On EU To Consider Using Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine As Booster Dose

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:54 PM

The European Union should consider using the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose amid the falling efficacy of Pfizer's vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The European Union should consider using the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose amid the falling efficacy of Pfizer's vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

"As EU embarks on boosters due to Pfizer's falling efficacy it should consider 1-shot Sputnik Light as a booster," the RDIF said, as quoted in the Sputnik V vaccine's Twitter account.

