RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev Holds Talks With France's Scientific Committee For COVID Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev on Friday met with the delegation of France's Scientific Committee for COVID vaccines, according to the official Twitter account of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

"RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev @rdif_press at talks with the delegation of France's Scientific Committee for COVID Vaccines headed by Dr Marie-Paule Kieny," the vaccine account tweeted, adding that the talks were focused on vaccine production and mass vaccination.

