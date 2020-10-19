The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will provide longer immunity than other vaccines, du to its use of two injections and two different vectors, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will provide longer immunity than other vaccines, du to its use of two injections and two different vectors, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Monday.

"There are 16,000 people who have been vaccinated and show the high efficacy of the vaccine," Dmitriev told a briefing.

The fact that the vaccine is based on the human adenovirus is its main advantage, the RDIF CEO added.

According to Dmitriev, the Russian scientists wanted to do two injections of the vaccine to ensure that the immunity lasted longer.

"The [immunity from the] Russian vaccine may last longer than a year, maybe even two years, it is based on the research into a similar MERS vaccine. We can see that if you do one injection, or two injections with the same vector, the immunity will not last as long. And we are worried that some vaccines may create an immunity of three, six months, Russian vaccine will definitely be longer," Dmitriev said.