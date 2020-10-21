RDIF CEO Says Vaccine Battle Geopolitical, Russian Vaccine Maligned on Purpose

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian vaccine has been attacked in attempt to discredit it as part of the geopolitical vaccine battle, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday.

"We do indeed see a powerful attack against the Russian vaccine, which began even before it was registered, as soon as it was reported that the vaccine was being developed," Dmitriev said at Valdai discussion club.

"I think the participants here [at the session] are interested in this vaccine battle as an example of a geopolitcal confrontation," RDIF CEO said.

According to Dmitriev, there are attacks on the vaccine and attempts to discredit it.

RDIF CEO remarked that the pharmaceutical industry was not very welcoming toward the new players.