RDIF Clarifies Details Of Cooperation With Ukraine On Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

RDIF Clarifies Details of Cooperation With Ukraine on Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has clarified the details of cooperation with Ukraine on the Sputnik V vaccine: the first test dispensing of the vaccine, identical to the production, was made at the facilities of Kharkiv-based plant Biolik, the fund told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Biolik said it had not signed any contracts for the production of Sputnik V, but is ready to make a vaccine against coronavirus if it is registered in Ukraine.

"Biolik has the necessary technological capabilities for the production of vaccines based on the human adenoviral vector. At the facilities of the enterprise, the first test dispensing was made, which is technologically identical to the production of the Sputnik V vaccine. The readiness of the plant for the production of the finished form of the vaccine is confirmed by the footage of the technological process," the RDIF said.

The fund clarified that for the development of production technology, the Russian side did not import raw materials for the vaccine to Ukraine.

"For the supply of raw materials necessary for the manufacture of a vaccine, an appropriate approval must be obtained from the Ukrainian regulator. A request for obtaining the corresponding approval will be submitted in the near future," the it added.

"Based on the above, the official press release of the RDIF and the explanation of Biolik JSC do not contradict each other. RDIF and the Gamaleya Institute are ready to organize the production of the Sputnik V vaccine as soon as possible after receiving the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities of Ukraine," the fund concluded.

