RDIF Considering Vaccine Investment Proposals From US Companies - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has been contacted by US private pharmaceutical companies and investors who want to invest in the coronavirus vaccine and is now considering the proposals, Kirill Dmitriev, the fund's head, said Thursday.

"Several US pharmaceutical companies and investment funds have contacted us saying they want to invest in our vaccine and work on it, and we are considering these proposals. The interest is coming mostly from private companies," Dmitriev told reporters.