RDIF Could Set Up Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine In Germany - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

RDIF Could Set Up Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine in Germany - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has applied to a European regulator to register the Sputnik V vaccine and is not ruling out that its production could be set up in Germany, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work with the European Union, we applied for approval from the European Medicines Agency on October 22 this year, and we will move in this direction with them ... We work with a large number of European countries. Maybe we will even produce our vaccine in Germany as well," Dmitriev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The RDIF CEO also mentioned that Hungary, which became the first European country to receive Sputnik V samples, is actively engaged in negotiations.

Moreover, Dmitriev said that the RDIF is going to receive a large French delegation this week to discuss Sputnik V.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute. The efficacy of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 91.4 percent, based on the second interim analysis of data obtained 28 days after the first injection. Moreover, the preliminary data obtained on the 42nd day after receiving the first dose suggests that the efficacy rate is above 95 percent.

