(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev in his opinion piece for Sputnik slammed foreign attempts to undermine the credibility of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus and called for a "political ceasefire" amid the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev in his opinion piece for Sputnik slammed foreign attempts to undermine the credibility of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus and called for a "political ceasefire" amid the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. It was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Unfortunately, instead of looking into the science behind the proven adenoviral vector-based vaccine platform Russia has developed, some international politicians and media chose to focus on politics and attempts to undermine the credibility of the Russian vaccine.

We believe that such an approach is counter-productive and call for a political 'ceasefire' on vaccines in the face of COVID-19 pandemic," Dmitriev said.

The RDIF CEO expressed hope that some day politically motivated restrictions, hindering "coordinated efforts in dealing with global challenges", would be reviewed and abandoned