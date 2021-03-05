UrduPoint.com
RDIF Delegation Discussed Sputnik V Vaccine With Austrian Chancellor - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

RDIF Delegation Discussed Sputnik V Vaccine With Austrian Chancellor - Russian Embassy

A delegation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) held talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna on Friday, the topic of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V was discussed among other topics, Lev Terekhov, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Vienna, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A delegation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) held talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna on Friday, the topic of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V was discussed among other topics, Lev Terekhov, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Vienna, told Sputnik.

"The talks were constructive and passed in a positive manner," Terekhov said.

