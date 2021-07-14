UrduPoint.com
RDIF Dismisses Reuters 'Fake News' About Data Gaps Hindering Sputnik V Review In EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) A Reuters article about alleged data gaps delaying the review of Russia's Sputnik V by the EU drug regulator is "fake news" spread about the vaccine, the Russian Direct Investments Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day Reuters claimed, citing informed sources, that Sputnik V developers have repeatedly failed to present "standard" data necessary to have the drug approved.

"The article by Reuters' Paris office on the Sputnik V vaccine's registration in the EU is based on false comments by anonymous sources. [It] represents an example of fake news and disinformation campaign against the Russian vaccine carried out by the Western pharmaceutical lobby," the RDIF, which promotes the vaccine abroad, wrote on the vaccine's official Telegram channel.

The news agency's material is misleading, as it provides false information about the vaccine and the interaction between its developers and the EMA, the statement read.

"The RDIF continues close interaction with the EMA to register the vaccine in the EU. In particular, EMA inspectors have finished the assessment of compliance with the standards of the vaccine's clinical research and visited production sites as part of the assessment of compliance with drug manufacturing rules," the RDIF added.

The fund requested that Reuters correct "multiple" mistakes in the article and take measures against its employees spreading false information.

Since early March, Sputnik V has been undergoing an EMA review. The EU drug regulator hopes that it will be able to announce a schedule of the drug's evaluation following inspections in Russia.

