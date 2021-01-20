UrduPoint.com
RDIF Expects EU Regulator To Provide Scientific Recommendations On Sputnik V Vaccine Soon

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:37 PM

RDIF Expects EU Regulator to Provide Scientific Recommendations on Sputnik V Vaccine Soon

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) held a scientific consultation for developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, with recommendations expected within up to 10 days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) held a scientific consultation for developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, with recommendations expected within up to 10 days.

Earlier in the day, EMA told Sputnik it held consultations with the Russian vaccine developers on potential authorization of the vaccine for the EU market.

"RDIF confirms that the Scientific Review was held yesterday between Sputnik V and EMA scientific teams. Over 20 top international experts and scientists took part in the review.

Recommendations based on the results of the Scientific Review are expected to be sent to Sputnik V team in 7-10 days," RDIF said in a statement.

The fund also confirmed having filed an application for vaccine registration. RDIF went on to say that it expects the first rolling review to be held next month. The EMA will make a decision on Sputnik V vaccine authorization basing on a series of reviews, according to RDIF.

The World Health Organization will hold a "pre-submission review of Sputnik V application" on Friday, RDIF announced.

