MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects that the World Health Organization (WHO) would approve the Sputnik V vaccine in the next couple of months, the fund's CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN.

The fund expects a team of inspectors to visit Russia soon, Dmitriev added.