RDIF Files Application to Include Sputnik V Vaccine in COVAX Facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has filed an application to include the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the World Health Organization-led COVAX vaccine sharing facility, RDIF Director Vladimir Primak said on Tuesday.

"The RDIF is in constant contact with the World Health Organization. An application has also been submitted for participation in the COVAX program," Primak said during a conference on perspectives of Sputnik V in Europe.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the fund will be cooperating with COVAX but would prioritize vaccine deliveries to countries directly.