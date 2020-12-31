UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Fortum Create Joint Venture For Investment In Russia's Renewable Energy

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:05 PM

RDIF, Fortum Create Joint Venture for Investment in Russia's Renewable Energy

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday that it was setting up a joint venture with European energy company Fortum for investment in Russia's renewable energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday that it was setting up a joint venture with European energy company Fortum for investment in Russia's renewable energy.

"RDIF and Fortum have created a joint venture for investment in Russia's renewable energy sector, and announce investment in acquisition of fully completed and commissioned wind power plants in Ulyanovsk and Rostov regions with total capacity of over 350 MW," RDIF said in a press release.

"Investment in projects with protected long-term profitability is one of our priorities. Partnership with Fortum for joint investment in the renewable energy sector is aimed at creating a major player in the promising sector of the Russian economy, it will contribute to implementation of the 'Ecology' national project. Development of renewable energy will guarantee Russian regions' energy security in compliance with the highest environmental standards," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Rostov Ulyanovsk

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

26 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

27 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

15 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.