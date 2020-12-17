(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is covering the costs of the development of a simplified version of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Gamaleya research center, which developed the original Sputnik V vaccine, wanted to create vaccine lite with only one injection and shorter efficacy period.

"The president has hinted today at the project we have been developing for some time now. RDIF is covering the costs of Gamaleya Institute on necessary clinical trials of what we call Sputnik V Lite.

It is a one-component vaccine, which will provide a varying level of protection, up to 85 percent for some people, perhaps, a little more for others," Dmitriev said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"This vaccine will mostly be geared toward external markets, where there are strong outbreaks of the epidemic, and we can see significant demand for the vaccine, for this approach from different countries. Meanwhile, in Russia, Sputnik V will be our flagship version, undoubtedly," Dmitriev added.