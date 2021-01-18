UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Gamaleya Center Announce International Scientific Advisory Board On Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

RDIF, Gamaleya Center Announce International Scientific Advisory Board on Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya research center on Monday announced the establishment of a scientific advisory board on Sputnik V vaccine, which includes leading scientists from nine countries.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya (Gamaleya Center) announce the creation of an International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik V vaccine - the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus," RDIF said in a press release.

The board includes 16 scientists from Argentina, Croatia, France, Germany, India, Russia, Sweden, the UK and the US.

"RDIF and the Gamaleya Center initiated the creation of the International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik V vaccine and the formation of an international platform where vaccine developers could exchange information, opinions and expertise with their leading foreign colleagues," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the sovereign wealth fund, said as quoted in the press release.

Related Topics

India World Exchange Russia France Germany Argentina United Kingdom Sweden Croatia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

21 minutes ago

Slovenia Believes Open Skies Treaty Should Be Univ ..

13 minutes ago

UK Watchdog Says Only 10% of Police Officers Fired ..

13 minutes ago

Around 8,383 KM additional gas pipelines being lai ..

16 minutes ago

Court hearing on Navalny detention already underwa ..

16 minutes ago

Brother kills brother in faisalabad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.