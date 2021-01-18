RDIF, Gamaleya Center Announce International Scientific Advisory Board on Sputnik V

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya research center on Monday announced the establishment of a scientific advisory board on Sputnik V vaccine, which includes leading scientists from nine countries.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya (Gamaleya Center) announce the creation of an International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik V vaccine - the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus," RDIF said in a press release.

The board includes 16 scientists from Argentina, Croatia, France, Germany, India, Russia, Sweden, the UK and the US.

"RDIF and the Gamaleya Center initiated the creation of the International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik V vaccine and the formation of an international platform where vaccine developers could exchange information, opinions and expertise with their leading foreign colleagues," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the sovereign wealth fund, said as quoted in the press release.