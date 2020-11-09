UrduPoint.com
RDIF, Gamaleya Center to Launch Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Social Media Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology are set to launch a new social media campaign to raise awareness and provide the latest information on developments regarding the Sputnik V vaccine, the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19, according to a joint press release published on Monday.

"The social media campaign will focus on progress of #SputnikV clinical trials, production and mass vaccination in different countries. During the campaign, the Gamaleya Center scientists will tell the story behind the technology and creation of #SputnikV vaccine, while people who received the #SputnikV inoculation will share their personal experiences and thoughts," the press release read.

The campaign will be launched on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, providing users with access to streams from live events, expert analysis, and the freshest data, the RDIF and Gamaleya center said.

"Our social media campaign will focus on providing up-to-date information about our vaccine effort for global audience but beyond that it also aims to give mankind hope that they will soon be able to break free from the COVID-19 pandemic and go back to normal life without lockdowns and facemasks ... We invite all people in different countries to join our campaign and support our #SputnikV vaccine effort," Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the RDIF, said.

Sputnik V, which has been developed by the Gamaleya center and produced in cooperation with the RDIF, became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 when it was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11.

Stage three clinical trials of the vaccine are underway in Russia, and trials have also been announced in the United Arab Emirates, India, Venezuela, and Belarus to date.

