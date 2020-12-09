RDIF, Gamaleya Institute Ready to Supply Raw Materials for Sputnik V Production in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya Institute are ready to sign an agreement on technological transfer and supply raw materials for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Ukraine, the fund said.

