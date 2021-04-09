UrduPoint.com
RDIF, German Government Official Begin To Discuss Purchase Of Sputnik V Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:31 AM

RDIF, German Government Official Begin to Discuss Purchase of Sputnik V Vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and representatives of the German government have begun to discuss an agreement on the purchase of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the vaccine's Twitter account said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and representatives of the German government have begun to discuss an agreement on the purchase of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the vaccine's Twitter account said.

"Russian Direct Investment Fund has started discussions with the German government representatives on the advanced purchase agreement of Sputnik V for Germany," the statement says.

A number of German regions previously announced their readiness to discuss the supply and production of Sputnik V. The Federal states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Brandenburg announced their readiness to begin such negotiations with Moscow.

The authorities of Rhineland-Palatinate believe that this should be done by the federal government, but noted that they would be happy to have this vaccine certified by the European drug regulator EMA.

Earlier, the health ministry of Bavaria signed a memorandum of intent with the RDIF on possible deliveries of 2.5 million doses of Sputnik V to the region.

Earlier in the day, German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced his intentions to "talk with Russia" about the vaccine, specifying that the question of using the drug in Germany is related to certification in the EMA.

