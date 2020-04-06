UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

RDIF Gets Orders for 2 Mln COVID-19 Diagnostics Systems From 40 Russian Companies - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has secured orders for 2 million Russian-Japanese COVID-19 diagnostics systems from 40 Russian companies, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said in an interview with the CNBC broadcaster.

RDIF and Japan's Mirai Genomics have created jointly a new COVID-19 diagnostics system, which can be used both at static and portable laboratories, and provide results within up to 30 minutes.

