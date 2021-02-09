RDIF Has Confirmation That EU Drug Regulator Accepted Paperwork to Registers Sputnik V

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Tuesday that it had an official confirmation that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted all paperwork for registration of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the EU market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Tuesday that it had an official confirmation that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted all paperwork for registration of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the EU market.

RDIF, Sputnik V vaccine developers and the EMA held a scientific consultation on the vaccine on January 19, the fund recalled.

"On January 29, 2021, the RDIF submitted an application for Sputnik V vaccine registration in the European Union, it started presenting information to the EMA through the rolling review procedure.

The fund has an official confirmation from the EMA that the application was accepted. The speed of application approval is determined by the EMA," the RDIF said.

Earlier in the day, the EU drug regulator told Sputnik it had completed scientific consultations with Russia's Gamaleya research center, which means that Moscow can now submit a marketing authorization request. EMA said it had not yet received a relevant application from the Sputnik V developers.