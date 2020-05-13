RDIF Head Says First Results of Favipiravir Drug Trials on COVID-19 Patients Encouraging

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) First results of clinical trials of antiviral drug Favipiravir, which can be effective in the treatment of COVID-19, showed that most patients test negative for the virus on the fifth day of therapy, with tests scheduled to be completed by late May, the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, told reporters on Wednesday.

In March, RDIF supervisory board approved the creation of a joint venture with Russia's ChemRar Group to produce Favipiravir. Dmitriev then noted that, according to Chinese experts, the drug showed good results in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"The results of clinical trials confirm that Favipiravir is probably the most promising anti-coronavirus drug at this stage," Dmitriev said during an online conference with reporters.

The trials are conducted in medical centers approved by the Russian Health Ministry, with 330 patients participating in them.

"According to the results of the first 60 patients in six centers, we see very important statistics, which shows that 60 percent of patients taking the drug have a negative test for the coronavirus as early as on the fifth day of therapy," Dmitriev said, adding that this confirms Chinese clinical trials, which showed that the drug reduces the disease's duration from 11 days to four or five.

According to Dmitriev, such results will reduce the burden on hospitals, as well as slash the number of epidemically dangerous patients by about 50 percent. However, he stressed that the drug should be used only as prescribed by a doctor and under supervision, in addition, it is contraindicative during pregnancy.

"We hope to complete clinical trials later this month," Dmitriev said, calling first results "promising."