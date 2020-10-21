(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that investment into Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 began back in January and also recalled that many investors were unaware of the severity of the pandemic back then.

"The active investment started only in January of this year, when the coronavirus just emerged. Unlike many other funds that decided not to invest in this area, because they did not understand that this would be such a 'serious' epidemic, many investors thought it would be over soon � since we are investors learning to foresee the future, we realized immediately this would be something serious and long-lasting," the RDIF CEO said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum.