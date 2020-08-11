RDIF Hopes Russia to Get Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine Use in Latin America by November

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expressed hope on Tuesday that Russia would receive approval for its COVID-19 vaccine use from a range of Latin American countries by November

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. It was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry. Latin America, the middle East and Asia are now exhibiting a "specifically strong interest" in the vaccine, according to the RDIF head.

"We have great partnership with Latin America, we expect our vaccine to actually be produced also possibly in Brazil, and we believe that Latin America and Russia will have a major partnership on the vaccine going forward, and in the next couple of days we will announce partnership with some Latin American countries .

.. We expect production in Latin America to start already in November, and we will work with regulators to hopefully have approval for the vaccine in some Latin American nations by November," Kirill Dmitriev said at a press conference.

Russia may start producing its COVID-19 vaccine in Cuba in November, Dmitriev added, praising the country's production capacities.