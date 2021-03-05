RDIF in Contact With Austrian Partners on Sputnik V Vaccine - Russian Embassy

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in close contact with partners in Austria on use of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and the date for a new round of talks will be coordinated soon, the embassy in Vienna told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in close contact with partners in Austria on use of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and the date for a new round of talks will be coordinated soon, the embassy in Vienna told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it had started a rolling review to test the Russian vaccine for compliance with EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality. Two EU countries - Hungary and Slovakia - earlier approved Sputnik V, without waiting for an EMA authorization.

"The RDIF is in close contact with its partners from Austria on Sputnik V. Dates for further negotiations will be set in the near future," embassy spokesman Lev Terekhov said.

According to the diplomat, the latest negotiations in Vienna were held in a constructive atmosphere, and the sides discussed the potential use of Sputnik V in Austria.