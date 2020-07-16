RDIF in Talks on Conducting Trials of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in talks with Saudi Arabia on conducting in the country the third phase of clinical trials of Russia's Gamaleya Institute-developed vaccine against coronavirus, and also on producing the vaccine there, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in talks with Saudi Arabia on conducting in the country the third phase of clinical trials of Russia's Gamaleya Institute-developed vaccine against coronavirus, and also on producing the vaccine there, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We have a great partnership with Saudi Arabia. In particular, we discuss the possibility to hold the third phase of the clinical trials of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia has bought our [COVID-19] medication Avifavir, and we also discuss the production of the Russian vaccine on the territory of Saudi Arabia," Dmitriev told reporters.

RDID sees Saudi Arabia as an important partner and is in talks on producing anti-COVID-19 drugs there, Dmitriev added. He also recalled that Saudi Arabia was actively using Russia's express tests detecting the coronavirus, which ithad recently purchased.

In early June, Dmitriev said that RDIF and Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema were investing funds in the vaccine production.