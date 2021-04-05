UrduPoint.com
RDIF, India's Panacea Biotec Agree To Produce 100Mln Sputnik V Doses In India Per Year

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday that it agreed with India's Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in India annually.

"RDIF ... and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India, announce cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus," the fund said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted that cooperation with Panacea Biotec would be an "important step to produce the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners around the world.

"

"We are pleased to collaborate with RDIF to produce Sputnik V for global markets. Panacea Biotec brings decades of vaccine manufacturing and distribution know-how to scale-up Sputnik V supplies. Panacea Biotec will produce Sputnik V in its internationally accredited facilities complying to strict GMP standards and prequalified by WHO [World Health Organization]," Panacea Biotec Managing Director Rajesh Jain said.

