UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Int'l Air Transport Association To Develop Tech Solutions To Resume Int'l Air Travel

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

RDIF, Int'l Air Transport Association to Develop Tech Solutions to Resume Int'l Air Travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Friday that it would cooperate with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to develop technological solutions for airline passengers to meet coronavirus-related travel requirements.

"RDIF announces an agreement with the ATA to cooperate on projects aimed at creating technological solutions for the recovery of international air travel ... The partnership between RDIF and IATA is aimed at developing digital tools that would contribute to safe travel and help passengers comply with the health measures required by destination countries," RDIF said in a press release.

IATA is currently developing a special mobile application, dubbed IATA Travel Pass and aimed at helping users easily manage their travel in line with the health status requirements, while RDIF is carrying out a feasibility study of a digital project "that would enable use of the Russian testing results and other key medical data in international travel," the fund explained.

RDIF Director Valery Doronin expressed the belief that cooperation with IATA would contribute to passengers' safety "by reducing the time for airport procedures without compromising on regulatory requirements."

"This will have a positive impact on the air transportation segment and make an important contribution to returning to normal life soon," Doronin continued.

"Restarting the industry safely is in everyone's interest from passengers to governments and economies. We are delighted to partner with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to explore how technology such as IATA Travel Pass can help to simplify and digitally transmit passenger health status requirements, in a secure and efficient manner to get people traveling again," IATA Regional Vice President for Europe Rafael Schvartzman said.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Europe Mobile From Agreement Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

15 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

60 minutes ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.