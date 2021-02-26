MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Friday that it would cooperate with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to develop technological solutions for airline passengers to meet coronavirus-related travel requirements.

"RDIF announces an agreement with the ATA to cooperate on projects aimed at creating technological solutions for the recovery of international air travel ... The partnership between RDIF and IATA is aimed at developing digital tools that would contribute to safe travel and help passengers comply with the health measures required by destination countries," RDIF said in a press release.

IATA is currently developing a special mobile application, dubbed IATA Travel Pass and aimed at helping users easily manage their travel in line with the health status requirements, while RDIF is carrying out a feasibility study of a digital project "that would enable use of the Russian testing results and other key medical data in international travel," the fund explained.

RDIF Director Valery Doronin expressed the belief that cooperation with IATA would contribute to passengers' safety "by reducing the time for airport procedures without compromising on regulatory requirements."

"This will have a positive impact on the air transportation segment and make an important contribution to returning to normal life soon," Doronin continued.

"Restarting the industry safely is in everyone's interest from passengers to governments and economies. We are delighted to partner with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to explore how technology such as IATA Travel Pass can help to simplify and digitally transmit passenger health status requirements, in a secure and efficient manner to get people traveling again," IATA Regional Vice President for Europe Rafael Schvartzman said.