RDIF Invested In Telegram Together With Mubadala - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:59 PM

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) invested in Telegram messenger together with UAE sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company, a spokesperson of the Russian fund told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) invested in Telegram messenger together with UAE sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company, a spokesperson of the Russian fund told Sputnik.

"The fund participated in the investment in Telegram together with Mubadala Investment Company," he said.

Bloomberg reported earlier in the day that UAE sovereign wealth funds Mubadala Investment and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners had invested $75 million in Telegram's five-year convertible bonds.

Earlier, a source in the financial market told Sputnik that Telegram had placed five-year convertible bonds in the amount of $1 billion with a yield of 7 percent per annum.

Holders of the bonds will then be able to convert them into shares in the company in the event of Telegram's IPO at a 10 percent discount to the offering price.

