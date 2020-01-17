UrduPoint.com
RDIF Invested, Jointly With Partners, $5.94Bln In Russia's Economy In 2019 - CEO Dmitriev

Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

RDIF Invested, Jointly With Partners, $5.94Bln in Russia's Economy in 2019 - CEO Dmitriev

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), jointly with foreign partners, invested 365 billion rubles ($5.94 billion) in the Russian economy in 2019, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) OGARYOVO, - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), jointly with foreign partners, invested 365 billion rubles ($5.94 billion) in the Russian economy in 2019, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He thanked the head of state for supporting the RDIF.

"Our year ended very successfully, we invested 365 billion rubles in the Russian economy with our partners, 30 billion of these funds is RDIF funds, and the rest is our partners' funds, that is, for each our ruble we raised about 10 rubles from our partners," Dmitriev said.

