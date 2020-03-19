UrduPoint.com
RDIF, Japan's Mirai Genomics To Test New Coronavirus Diagnostics In Russia

Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

RDIF, Japan's Mirai Genomics to Test New Coronavirus Diagnostics in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Japan's Mirai Genomics have received approval from Russian healthcare watchdog Roszdravnadzor to conduct new COVID-19 tests in Russia, the RDIF said Thursday.

"RDIF has made investments in the Russian company Medpromresurs, the partners of the fund in this company are K.R.

Mirai Genomics company (Japan), as well as Genetic Technologies," the RDIF said in a statement.

"Medpromresurs has been founded to promote a new Russian-Japanese diagnostic system for the detection of novel COVID-19 virus, which has received the approval of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare [Roszdravnadzor] for use in the Russian Federation," the statement said.

