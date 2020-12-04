RDIF, Kazakh Health Ministry Announce Cooperation on Registration, Production of Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday it would partner up with the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan on registration and production of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan are pleased to announce a cooperation agreement designed to facilitate the registration, production and distribution of the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus - Sputnik V," RDIF said in a press release.