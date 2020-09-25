RDIF, LAXISAM to Supply 35Mln Doses of Sputnik COVID Vaccine to Uzbekistan - Press Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and LAXISAM pharmaceutical company have agreed to supply Uzbekistan with 35 million doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the fund said Friday in a press release.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the pharmaceutical company LAXISAM have agreed to supply up to 35 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vectors platform with proven safety and efficacy, to the Republic of Uzbekistan," the press release read.

According to RDIF, 10 million doses can be delivered this year as soon as it gets the approval of Uzbekistan's regulators, and up to 25 million doses next year.