UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Paid For Half Of Russian Medical Equipment Delivery To US - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

RDIF Paid for Half of Russian Medical Equipment Delivery to US - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) paid for half of Russia's medical equipment delivered to the United States to fight the coronavirus; the United States paid for the other half, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) paid for half of Russia's medical equipment delivered to the United States to fight the coronavirus; the United States paid for the other half, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

On Wednesday, an An-124 Ruslan military cargo aircraft arrived in New York. According to Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, the plane carried medical equipment, such as masks, disinfectants, etc. Antonov expressed confidence that Washington would do the same for Russia if necessary.

"Half of the cargo was paid for by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the other half by the United States itself," Maria Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Same New York United States

Recent Stories

Masood Khan lambasts India over New Domicile Rule ..

4 minutes ago

PM to announce massive package for construction in ..

8 minutes ago

GCC Committee of Monetary Institutions and Central ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Badiri&#039; E-Academy offers 52 free profes ..

11 minutes ago

Reham Khan criticizes Punjab govt for violence aga ..

20 minutes ago

Athletics anti-doping programme 'severely disrupte ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.