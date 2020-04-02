RDIF Paid for Half of Russian Medical Equipment Delivery to US - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) paid for half of Russia's medical equipment delivered to the United States to fight the coronavirus; the United States paid for the other half, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

On Wednesday, an An-124 Ruslan military cargo aircraft arrived in New York. According to Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, the plane carried medical equipment, such as masks, disinfectants, etc. Antonov expressed confidence that Washington would do the same for Russia if necessary.

"Half of the cargo was paid for by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the other half by the United States itself," Maria Zakharova said.