UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Panacea Biotec Launch Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Production In India

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:59 PM

RDIF, Panacea Biotec Launch Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Production in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday that it is launching production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in India jointly with Indian pharmaceutical producer Panacea Biotec, with full-scale production due to start this summe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday that it is launching production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in India jointly with Indian pharmaceutical producer Panacea Biotec, with full-scale production due to start this summer.

"RDIF ... and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India, today announced the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The first batch produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer," RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev expressed the belief that the production launch "marks an important step in helping the country fight the pandemic."

"Production of Sputnik V supports efforts of India's authorities to leave behind the acute phase of coronavirus as soon as possible while the vaccine will also be exported at a later stage to help prevent the spread of the virus in other countries around the world," Dmitriev added, as quoted in the press release.

Panacea Biotec Managing Director Dr. Rajesh Jain expressed hope for bringing "a sense of normalcy back to people across the country and around the world" through joint effort with RDIF.

Related Topics

India World Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber to host 6th Global Business Forum Af ..

26 minutes ago

Educational institutions re-open amid strict SOPs ..

13 minutes ago

Chaudhary Nisar to take oath as lawmaker in Punjab ..

34 minutes ago

British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca jab ..

14 minutes ago

AirBaltic says avoiding Belarus airspace after blo ..

14 minutes ago

'We are at war' against Covid, UN chief says

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.