UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Partners Acquire 7.85% Stake In AliExpress Russia From Alibaba Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

RDIF, Partners Acquire 7.85% Stake in AliExpress Russia From Alibaba Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the UAE's Mubadala Investment Company, and several middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds acquired a 7.85 percent stake in AliExpress Russia Joint Venture (AER JV) from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, the RDIF said in a press release on Friday.

In October 2019, the RDIF, Alibaba Group, Russian network provider MegaFon and internet company Mail.ru Group closed a deal on launching AER JV, a joint venture operating in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. On Friday the RDIF and its Middle Eastern partners announced the "completion of their joint investment" in AER JV.

"As part of the AER JV creation RDIF and partners had secured the exclusive right to acquire 7.85% shares in the JV from Alibaba Group. Acquisition of shares under this option was completed on January 28, 2021," the RDIF said in a press release.

Following the acquisition, Alibaba has a 47.8 percent stake in AER JV, MegaFon has 24.3 percent, RDIF has 12.9 percent and Mail.Ru has 15 percent.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that participation of leading Middle Eastern sovereign funds in the acquisition shows "the high investment attractiveness of this joint venture," which maintains strong positions in the e-commerce market in Russia and the CIS.

Related Topics

Internet Russia China UAE Company January October 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

29 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

30 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

30 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

36 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

40 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.