RDIF Plans To Announce Creation Of New Payment System In Russia Together With Alibaba

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:50 PM

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is planning to announce the creation of a new payment system in Russia with the participation of China's Alibaba Group, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said Tuesday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is planning to announce the creation of a new payment system in Russia with the participation of China's Alibaba Group, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said Tuesday.

"We plan to announce an important new joint project with Alibaba in the payment systems sector ...

we will announce the creation of a new payment system in Russia, where the Russian side will have controlling shares," Dmitriev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

Dmitriev noted that the investments in this project would amount to billions of rubles.

He added that the RDIF is also going to announce a number of deals in the area of internet commerce and would invest in "a leading player in the car sales market on the Internet, as well as in the online travel market."

