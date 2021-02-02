UrduPoint.com
RDIF Plans To Announce Partnership With Chinese Vaccine Manufacturer Soon - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

RDIF Plans to Announce Partnership With Chinese Vaccine Manufacturer Soon - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to announce partnership with a large Chinese vaccine manufacturer soon, the head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Tuesday.

"We have an agreement with one of the large Chinese vaccine producers, which we will announce in the near future," Dmitriev said.

