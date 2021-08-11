UrduPoint.com

RDIF Proposes Joint Trials To Pfizer On Assessing Sputnik Light As Third Shot

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) proposes to US drugmaker Pfizer to start joint trials with Sputnik Light as booster COVID-19 vaccine shot, the RDIF said on Wednesday.

"Delta cases surge in US & Israel shows mRNA vaccines need a heterogeneous booster to strengthen & prolong immune response.

#SputnikV pioneered mix&match approach, combo trials & showed 83.1% efficacy vs Delta. Today RDIF offers Pfizer to start trial with Sputnik Light as booster," the RDIF said in a message posted on Sputnik V's official Twitter page.

