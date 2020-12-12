RDIF Provides Mexico With Sputnik V Vaccine Documents to Start Phase 3 Trials - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has provided the Mexican regulator with all documents required for the launch of phase 3 clinical trials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the Latin American country, Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli said on Friday.

"The RDIF recently provided the regulator with all the necessary documentation to get approval to conduct part of phase 3 clinical trials here [in Mexico]. We look forward to a positive response in the next few days, after which the matter will move into the logistics phase," Koronelli told reporters.

According to the diplomat, Mexico should either participate in phase 3 clinical trials itself ” with some 500 volunteers ” or receive data from the third country, which had at least 30,000 volunteers tested to get the regulator's approval for the vaccine imports.

"Mexico, like a number of other countries, will have a basket of many products, and I think Sputnik V has every chance of being in this basket along with other vaccines ... The prospects are good, although it is obvious that competition between manufacturers and laboratories is quite harsh," Koronelli noted.

In September, the RDIF said that it had reached an agreement with the Mexican Landsteiner Scientific pharmaceutical company on delivering 32 million doses of the vaccine to the Latin American country. The Mexican Embassy later told Sputnik that the agreement was of a business-to-business nature and that the Mexican government was not involved in the deal.

Mexico is also working on acquiring other COVID-19 vaccines such as the United Kingdom's AstraZeneca, the Unites States' Pfizer and China's CanSino Biologics, among others.