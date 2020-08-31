UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Ready To Offer UK, US Expert Help On Fast Approval For COVID Treatment - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:39 PM

RDIF Ready to Offer UK, US Expert Help on Fast Approval for COVID Treatment - CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to assist the United States and the United Kingdom for quicker approval of effective coronavirus treatment, the fund's director general Kirill Dmitriev said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to assist the United States and the United Kingdom for quicker approval of effective coronavirus treatment, the fund's director general Kirill Dmitriev said Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund notes that the US and UK authorities want to follow the streamlined procedure for the registration of coronavirus vaccines that was used in Russia ... We support our partners in their drive to ensure security of their people and are ready to offer full support and expert help so that the most effective and safe coronavirus medication could be approved as soon as possible," Dmitriev told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo shares end higher after US rallies

2 minutes ago

‘We couldn’t bowl well,’ says Babar Azam

30 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Abha Airport

41 minutes ago

Pak Army’s relief efforts continue in rain-hit a ..

51 minutes ago

Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.