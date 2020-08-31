RDIF Ready to Offer UK, US Expert Help on Fast Approval for COVID Treatment - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to assist the United States and the United Kingdom for quicker approval of effective coronavirus treatment, the fund's director general Kirill Dmitriev said Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund notes that the US and UK authorities want to follow the streamlined procedure for the registration of coronavirus vaccines that was used in Russia ... We support our partners in their drive to ensure security of their people and are ready to offer full support and expert help so that the most effective and safe coronavirus medication could be approved as soon as possible," Dmitriev told reporters.