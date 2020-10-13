RDIF Ready to Share Sputnik V Data With US' Fauci to Dispel Doubts About Vaccine Safety

Russia is ready to share with Anthony Fauci, Director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases all necessary information about its pioneer coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, to dispel his concerns about its safety, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the CNN published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia is ready to share with Anthony Fauci, Director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases all necessary information about its pioneer coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, to dispel his concerns about its safety, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the CNN published on Tuesday.

"If he calls us, we will be happy to explain to him everything about it, and I think it is best for him to study it, to understand how it works," Dmitriev said, commenting on Fauci's recent statement raising "serious doubts" about the Russian vaccine's safety and efficiency.

The RDIF CEO also expressed hopes that Fauci could become one of those to actually step over "this huge fence between [the] US-Russia if he is not political and try to look a little bit more into [the Russian] vaccine."

Russia registered the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, labeled Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on August 11. The vaccine is now completing the third phase of clinical trials as required by the World Health Organization protocols.