RDIF Ready to Start Clinical Trials of Gamaleya-AstraZeneca Combined Vaccine in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to begin clinical trials of the combined vaccine of Gamaleya Center and AstraZeneca in Ukraine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday.

"Of course, we are ready to hand over our technologies for production in Ukraine.

We are also ready to even begin technical trials of the joint AstraZeneca and Sputnik vaccine in Ukraine. We are ready to cooperate with Ukraine in every possible way because we believe that vaccines are not part of politics," Dmitriev said on air the Russia-1 broadcaster.