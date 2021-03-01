RDIF Received Many Requests From EU States for Direct Supplies of Sputnik V - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has received many requests from EU countries for direct supplies of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and will continue to work in this direction and cooperate with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the fund's CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"We have received numerous requests from EU states to provide Sputnik V directly to them based on the reviews of their national agencies. We will continue to do so as well as work with EMA based on the rolling review procedure we initiated in January," Dmitriev said, as quoted by the fund's press service.