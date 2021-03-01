UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Received Many Requests From EU States For Direct Supplies Of Sputnik V - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:30 PM

RDIF Received Many Requests From EU States for Direct Supplies of Sputnik V - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has received many requests from EU countries for direct supplies of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and will continue to work in this direction and cooperate with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the fund's CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"We have received numerous requests from EU states to provide Sputnik V directly to them based on the reviews of their national agencies. We will continue to do so as well as work with EMA based on the rolling review procedure we initiated in January," Dmitriev said, as quoted by the fund's press service.

Related Topics

Russia January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

16 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

31 minutes ago

Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races ..

46 minutes ago

SRTI Park launches first MEA Energy Innovation Hub

46 minutes ago

Pentagon to Provide $125Mln to Ukraine in Lethal W ..

50 minutes ago

Poor quality carbohydrates diet linked to heart at ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.