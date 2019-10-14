UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Representative Office In Saudi Arabia To Begin Operation On Monday - CEO

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

RDIF Representative Office in Saudi Arabia to Begin Operation on Monday - CEO

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The representative office of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in Saudi Arabia will begin operation on Monday, fund's CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said.

"Indeed, our first representative office [will be] in Saudi Arabia.

It will begin to operate starting Monday, because on Monday we will be given a license," Dmitriev told reporters.

Dmitriev announced the plans to open the fund's first foreign representative office in Saudi Arabia earlier in the month. He noted that the office would conduct its activities based on ongoing agreements and platforms with partners from Saudi Arabia, including the Russia-Saudi Investment Fund, established by RDIF and the Kingdom's sovereign fund, Public Investment Fund.

Related Topics

Russia Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

12 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

12 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

12 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.