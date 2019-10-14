RDIF Representative Office in Saudi Arabia to Begin Operation on Monday - CEO

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The representative office of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in Saudi Arabia will begin operation on Monday, fund's CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said.

"Indeed, our first representative office [will be] in Saudi Arabia.

It will begin to operate starting Monday, because on Monday we will be given a license," Dmitriev told reporters.

Dmitriev announced the plans to open the fund's first foreign representative office in Saudi Arabia earlier in the month. He noted that the office would conduct its activities based on ongoing agreements and platforms with partners from Saudi Arabia, including the Russia-Saudi Investment Fund, established by RDIF and the Kingdom's sovereign fund, Public Investment Fund.