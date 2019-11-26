UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Russia-China Investment Fund, Guangdong Province's Fund To Set Up $1Bln Joint Fund

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:33 PM

RDIF, Russia-China Investment Fund, Guangdong Province's Fund to Set up $1Bln Joint Fund

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and the investment fund of China's Guangdong province have agreed on key conditions for creating a joint Russian-Chinese Greater Bay Area Fund with a volume of $1 billion, the RDIF said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and the investment fund of China's Guangdong province have agreed on key conditions for creating a joint Russian-Chinese Greater Bay Area Fund with a volume of $1 billion, the RDIF said on Tuesday.

"The RDIF, the RCIF and multi-specialty investment company Guangdong Utrust Investment Holdings announce that they have coordinated the key conditions for creating a joint Russian-Chinese Greater Bay Area Fund with a volume of $1 billion," the RDIF said in a statement.

Guangdong accounts for the biggest share of China's GDP.

The fund will be aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties between Russia and China, promoting Russian business in Guangdong, and encouraging Guangdong's companies to enter the Russian market.

The documents were signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the sixth annual meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation in Beijing.

Related Topics

Business Russia China Company Beijing Market Share Billion

Recent Stories

Modi, Abe to Meet During India-Japan Summit in Mid ..

5 minutes ago

Rice exports increases 43.76% in four months

2 minutes ago

Cut CO2 emissions 7.6% yearly to 2030 or miss 1.5C ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly summoned to meet on December 2

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns $120 million from travel services ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition's tactics to weakened govt to be failed ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.