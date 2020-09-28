RDIF Says First Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine Delivered to Belarus for Clinical Trials

The first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Belarus for clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Belarus for clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announces the delivery of the first batch of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus, Sputnik V, to the Republic of Belarus," the fund said in a press release.

The vaccination of volunteers will begin on October 1 as "part of double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine," the press release read,

The Russian sovereign wealth fund is financing the clinical trials in Belarus.

"Belarus has become the first country to start clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine after its registration in Russia. Clinical trials will be carried out in eight medical institutions selected as research centers in Belarus," the press release read,