UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Says First Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine Delivered To Belarus For Clinical Trials

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:29 PM

RDIF Says First Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine Delivered to Belarus for Clinical Trials

The first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Belarus for clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Belarus for clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announces the delivery of the first batch of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus, Sputnik V, to the Republic of Belarus," the fund said in a press release.

The vaccination of volunteers will begin on October 1 as "part of double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine," the press release read,

The Russian sovereign wealth fund is financing the clinical trials in Belarus.

"Belarus has become the first country to start clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine after its registration in Russia. Clinical trials will be carried out in eight medical institutions selected as research centers in Belarus," the press release read,

Related Topics

Russia Belarus October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is result of NAB-Niazi n ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai-licenced electric vehicles exempt from parki ..

15 minutes ago

Belarus Opposition Council Member Alexievich Leave ..

1 minute ago

Merkel 'deeply concerned' by rapid jump in coronav ..

1 minute ago

33 criminal arrested in faisalabad

1 minute ago

224 shops to be auctioned

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.